Warm Today, Much Cooler Tomorrow

THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy through the morning hours then a few more clouds during the afternoon and a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible. Quite a bit warmer than yesterday with a high of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo. A cold front will pass through this afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers as well as some thunderstorm this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s for El Paso County and mid to upper 50s for Pueblo County.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° expected for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers. High temperatures will be cooler than normal with a high in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.