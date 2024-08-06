Pueblo PD: Arrest of previous offender leads to guns, drugs, and cash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A recent arrest of a previous offender by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) resulted in the recovery of numerous drugs, guns, and cash.

According to the PPD, detectives from the Narcotics and Gang Unit executed a search warrant on July 31, 2024, for 29-year-old Nicholis Smith. During surveillance, Smith was seen leaving a residence in the 2000 block of Belmont Ave. with a backpack. Before he could leave, detectives used a vehicle to block Smith's vehicle. Police said he had a pistol in his front pocket but was taken into custody without incident.

The PPD said a search of Smith's vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 116 grams of fentanyl pills, 8.3 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, and a pack of dextroamphetamine pills. An undisclosed amount of cash was also found in the vehicle, police said.

According to the PPD, three people inside the residence Smith was leaving were also arrested for warrants. A search of the residence also turned up 2 grams of fentanyl, 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, a rifle, and a shotgun. In total, 118.1 grams (1,181 pills) of fentanyl, 8.3 grams of cocaine, 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, cash, a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol were seized, the PPD said.

Police also reported that Smith was currently on probation when he was arrested, stemming from a March 2023 felony conviction for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. During that arrest, Smith was found in possession of 114.6 grams of cocaine, .6 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride, 136.2 grams of heroin, 242.3 grams of methamphetamine, 74.6 grams of fentanyl, and a pistol. He only received probation for this case, according to the PPD.