Pueblo airport will be getting new airline carrier after Southern Airways bows out

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo Memorial Airport will now be choosing between five different airlines to service as their Essential Airline Service (EAS) after the airport's current carrier, Southern Airways Express, withdrew from consideration on July 30.

The Department of Transportation began accepting proposals for the next carrier on June 3. Air carriers now in the running including Skywest, Boutique Air, Denver Air Connection and Advanced Air.

The new carrier is expected to start services by Feb. 1, 2025.

Southern Airways Express began offering flights from the Pueblo Memorial Airport to the Denver International Airport (DIA) in 2023, replacing SkyWest Airlines after they stepped down from consideration citing a pilot shortage.

Through the Essential Airline Service program, the airport has primarily functioned as a transportation service between Pueblo and Denver for the past decade.

While many of the airlines in the running propose continuing flights to DIA, some propose expanding the Pueblo Memorial Airport's out-of-state flight services as well.

Advanced Air Inc. proposes offering Pueblo residents roundtrip flights to Phoenix, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Breeze Airways proposes flights to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The city of Pueblo is asking for residents to voice their thoughts on which carrier they'd like to see. If you're interested in sharing your opinion, send comments to the Pueblo Mayor’s office.