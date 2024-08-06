Meet the three new dogs hired to investigate Colorado wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's all hands – and paws – on deck as the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control welcomes three new four-legged team members, whose job will be investigating the causes of Colorado wildfires.

The department announced on Aug. 5 that it had hired a handler and three new K-9s for its Fire Investigations Branch. ROTC, Hiccup and Moose are all specialized in detecting ignitable liquid, tracking and trailing, and detecting the scent of decomposing human bodies.

Their handler, Brian Eberle, has 21 years of prior fire service. He has been training and working with K-9s since 2007 and is the co-founder of Bloodhound Man-Trackers.

“ROTC, Hiccup, Moose, and of course Brian represent a tremendous addition to our fire investigations team." We are grateful for the opportunity to offer the skills they possess to our Colorado citizens," Chief Chris Brunette of the fire and life safety section at CDFP said. "Having investigator Eberle and his three K-9s join us in our mission to assist local jurisdictions with determining the cause of the fires that occur across our State will undoubtedly benefit countless communities."

Meet the dogs

ROTC (pronounced “Rotsy”) - ROTC is a 7-year-old male Yellow Lab certified as an ignitable liquid detection canine through Maine State Police, under the guidance of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. ROTC has been in service and working since 2020. ROTC has assisted dozens of agencies including the ATF, CBI, and FBI on numerous fires.

Hiccup is a 3-year-old Bloodhound that has been trained in tracking/trailing and decomposing human scent detection. Hiccup has been in service and working as a proven Bloodhound since 2022. Hiccup volunteers his time as a K9 resource with The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and NecroSearch International.