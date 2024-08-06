City of Pueblo plans street cleanups in preparation for Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Pueblo departments of Public Works, Stormwater, Parks and Recreation, Municipal Court and more are working together to clean up the city's streets in anticipation of the Colorado State Fair later this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the "Broom Brigade" will bring multiple departments together to clean up multiple major corridors throughout the city.

“We are inviting business owners, neighbors and volunteers to join us as we clean up trash, trim trees, prune garden beds and clean up the area in anticipation of the Colorado State Fair in late August,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in an Aug. 5 press release. “We did a similar effort on Union Ave. in early June and had a great turnout. Now we want to have a welcoming environment for visitors and residents during the Colorado State Fair and especially during the Fiesta Day Parade along Norther Avenue.”

Pueblo Parks and Recreation is regularly responsible for maintaining the city's trash cans, flower beds and tree trimming on Northern Avenue, but the department will be putting in extra effort work on Aug. 10.

The clean up will take place along the Northern Ave. corridor between the Northern Ave. bridge over I-25 and down to Orman Ave.

The city invites any members of the public who'd like to assist in the clean-up efforts to join. Dumpsters will be available for clean up and debris throughout the event, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

“Business owners joined us for the Union Ave. clean up with the Broom Brigade in June and we anticipate we’ll have a great turn out for this event this weekend,” said Director of City of Pueblo Public Works Andrew Hayes. “We had many people ask if they could volunteer last time, so we’re inviting the public to join us if they are interested on Saturday, August 10.”

Those interested in volunteering are invited to meet at Ray Aguilera Park at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10. The city will provide gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags and dumpsters.

For more information about the event or for questions, call Pueblo Department of Public Works at 719-553-2295.