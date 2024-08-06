Skip to Content
News

Local families soak up last days of Summer vacation

By
today at 7:39 PM
Published 8:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The start of school is right around the corner, in fact, some students are already back in class.

Dozens of kids made their last big splash at the John Venezia Community Park splash pad in Briargate.

While some tried to climb to new heights. It’s many families' last chance to play dress up and soak up the sunshine before heading back to school. 

"It'll be nice for them to get back to school, get back into that routine," said mother of six, Megan Parmelee.

Soon-to-be second grader, Wallace, is already looking ahead, “I can’t wait for, uh, recess probably. I can’t wait to just be a little wild," said the seven-year-old.

Most kids in District 20 have their first day next week. It’s something many parents are looking forward to. 

"I’m kind of excited to have some more free time to myself," said Parmelee.

But even with kids in the classroom, they will still miss the ones who’ve taught them the most.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content