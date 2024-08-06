Local families soak up last days of Summer vacation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The start of school is right around the corner, in fact, some students are already back in class.

Dozens of kids made their last big splash at the John Venezia Community Park splash pad in Briargate.

While some tried to climb to new heights. It’s many families' last chance to play dress up and soak up the sunshine before heading back to school.



"It'll be nice for them to get back to school, get back into that routine," said mother of six, Megan Parmelee.

Soon-to-be second grader, Wallace, is already looking ahead, “I can’t wait for, uh, recess probably. I can’t wait to just be a little wild," said the seven-year-old.

Most kids in District 20 have their first day next week. It’s something many parents are looking forward to.

"I’m kind of excited to have some more free time to myself," said Parmelee.

But even with kids in the classroom, they will still miss the ones who’ve taught them the most.