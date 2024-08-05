Skip to Content
That’s no cheeseburger: Donna’s Donuts serves sweet replicas of savory favorites

Published 4:02 PM

By Matt Reed

    TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Donna’s Donuts in Tewksbury serves burgers, cheese steaks and meatball subs made from donuts, and they look so good that some customers have been fooled.

“One gentleman actually brought his ‘burger’ back because he was upset. He went home he microwaved it, and he thought it was real meat,” said Bill Wilson Jr., owner of Donna’s Donuts.

Wilson has been the mad scientist of this old-fashioned donut shop for 31 years.

“There’s not many places like this still kind of around. Dunkin’s the last place I want to go,” said Richard Famolare, a regular at Donna’s Donuts.

The cheeseburger donut is a standout creation. It uses an unfilled shell donut as the bun, a chocolate donut as the meat, and Bavarian cream as the cheese.

“We’ve had customers think they were real and complain that we don’t have a refrigerated case out front,” Wilson said.

The shop also offers more traditional options, like their top-selling hot honey dip.

