Southern Colorado residents help create at least 15 Isolette Covers for babies in the NICU

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A group of volunteers are working together to help keep NICU babies comfortable and safe. The goal for this local seamstress group is to help create at least 15 Isolette Covers for the current babies who are in the NICU at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Karen Mirras is the head organizer of this project and said when she first heard the news that the NICU was in need of these covers, she knew she had to be a part of it. She added that being a retired NICU nurse herself, she decided to take action.

Mirras said she knows the struggle parents face when not being able to decorate or feel at home with their premature baby. This is why Mirras and her four friends have worked together to help create at least three of these covers and they said, they plan to keep on going.

"We make lots of things that meet community needs. So pillows and caps for the cancer centers are, you know, blankets for the hospital for a comfort quilt. So that's all part of what guilds do," said Karen Mirras, Head Volunteer for the Isolette Covers Creation.

Mirras and her friends said this is a team effort and added that they'll keep working to get 15 of these blankets made while "Quilting Above the Clouds" works to make the other five covers.

Mirras said being able to help families across Colorado Springs is what it's all about.