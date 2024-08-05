Pueblo Parks and Recreation warns residents of swimming lesson scam

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo Parks and Recreation is warning its residents of an apparent social media scam offering private swim instructions.

According to the city, the individual running the scam is advertising infant water survival lessons at Mineral Palace Pool sometime in August.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation says these lessons are "in no way an official offer or sanctioned by programming offered by the department."

“Our front office has received numerous phone calls from the public who are asking about the services that are supposedly being offered as private swim lessons, but in no way are these associated with Pueblo Parks and Recreation,” said Assistant Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Mike Sexton. “This is a scam. The individual is charging $100 for these fake lessons, and we do not want to the public to be taken advantage of with this fake offering.”

All official programming, lessons and events ran by Pueblo Parks and Recreation can be found on the official website or its social media accounts.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation staff will never send direct messages via a social media site offering services, the city said.

“Other things to consider when reviewing official materials like a flyer or social media post, look for an official Pueblo Parks and Recreation logo, phone number, email address or the City website,” said Sexton.

If you'd like clarification or information on any Pueblo Parks and Recreation programming, call 719-553-2790.