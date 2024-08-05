Construction begins on Fort Carson family soldier housing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The first wall of the new Arapahoe Village on-post housing is now in its upright position. This kicks off building more than 50 new homes for military families at Fort Carson.

"The houses that were built here were from the 1950s,” said Col. Sean Brown.

It was time for an upgrade at Fort Carson. After two years of demolitions, on Monday, Army officials and construction crews gathered on what used to be Cherokee Village to mark the building of new soldier housing on-post.

“Today is a momentous day here at Fort Carson,” announced Theresa Steele the Vice President of project management.

Soldiers came together to lift up the first wall of what will be many homes. A few screws and signatures by some of our nation's finest service members sealed out the ceremony.

"This will serve everyone from E1 to E6. There'll be 3 to 4 bedroom homes," said Col. Sean Brown.

High-demand homes fit for military families. Right now only 25-30% of families live on post according to military officials. They hope this new build will ease demand on the waitlist for housing. Around 500 people are on the list at any given time.

"With housing prices being as expensive as they are outside, the gates of Fort Carson, we have no shortage of folks who try to live on the installation," said Col. Sean Brown.

After this first phase is complete crews will tear down 200 more homes. Those homes will then be rebuilt all across the installation.

"I can't wait to see, what the future holds for this project. And as we continue, continue south, and bring new homes to our, our oldest neighborhoods," said Col. Sean Brown.

The full 56 units are expected to be completed in September 2025.