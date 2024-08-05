Colorado filmmakers to showcase work at three-day film festival in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A three-day film festival in Colorado Springs will offer the chance to watch over 90 short films produced by Colorado filmmakers.

The Short Circuit Film Festival, hosted at the Ivywild School from Sept. 6-8, welcomes filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike to enjoy a collection of independent films, all produced by local filmmakers.

The films will be shown on the large screen inside the Ivywild School Gym Auditorium. Any drinks and food from Ivywild vendors can be brought into the theater.

Filmmakers in 11 film block categories will be featured, including Comedy, Drama, Horror & Sci-Fi, Documentary, Young Filmmakers Documentary, Young Filmmakers Narrative, Women in Film, Experimental, Animation and Music Video.

After each film block, all participating filmmakers will be available for a Q&A session. A special panel discussion on the future of independent film will be hosted on Saturday afternoon with four featured filmmakers: Jamey Hastings, Jordan Roman, David Dibble and Ron Chaney.

Festival passes and block tickets are available for purchase online.

Festival passholders will have access to a Friday opening night Meet & Greet with attending filmmakers, with food and beverages provided.

For the complete schedule, film guide and more information, you can visit the Colorado Short Circuit Festival website.