Sports Extra: Crossover for Change

Josephine Howery is one of the best basketball players to ever come out of St.Mary's high school. If not for Covid, she and St. Mary’s probably would have won a third straight state title in 2020. But something else happened that year. Howery got involved with Crossover for Change, an organization built to help empower young girls in the African country of Uganda through education and sports, particularly basketball.

"We've built... three courts, now, over in Uganda," Howery said at a basketball camp in June. "Now we're just letting people know about our organization as much as possible and hopefully raise enough money for a computer lab."

Howery just graduated from the Colorado School of Mines, but has another year of eligibility and will return to the Orediggers this season. Howery's greatest accomplishment so far hasn't been on the hardwood, or even in the classroom. It's the lives she's helped change abroad.

"It's beyond basketball," said Howery. "It's a passion for me to teach girls, obviously, the skills to play basketball. But then also how they can use that in real life, like setting goals, and confidence, and being able to just empower them to be young women in the world."

Crossover for Change is always looking for volunteers, particularly young student-athletes. If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do it here.