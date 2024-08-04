Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: Protecting kids and teens online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sextortion, counterfeit drugs, and suicide: three things that many parents are dealing with as a result of cybercrime. Now, lawmakers say it's time for change.

In just the past week, the senate overwhelmingly passed a package of bills that focus on protecting kids and teens online.

Colorado Springs Police say they often see younger people being targeted for sextortion scams by using illegal images to blackmail under-age victims.

Officers add that it all centers around money; whether by selling those images or using them against vulnerable young adults.

Don Addy from Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers says it's up to parents to help protect kids from such crimes.

May says due to young age and lack of experience/logic kids are the most vulnerable and make them an easier mark.

There are many precautions parents can take to avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime such as staying alert to what applications children are on.

Knowing who your child is communicating with is key, according to May. He says parents/guardians should be checking phones for inappropriate messages and the child should know to never give out personal information online.

May says unsolicited messages should always be promptly deleted no matter how enticing the "deal" might seem.

Parents/guardians should contact police if they believe their child is the victim of cybercrime or Pikes Peaks Crime Stoppers to say anonymous.

