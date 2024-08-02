New partnership provides free appliances to veterans in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Houses For Warriors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local veterans and ending veteran homelessness, is partnering with Colorado retailer Specialty Appliance to provide free appliances to veterans in need.

The initiative aims to ensure veterans have access to essential household appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, to help them with the transition to stable, fulfilling lives.

Through donations from Specialty Appliance, eligible veterans within a 100-mile radius of Denver can receive free, brand-new appliances with minor defects. Qualifying veterans outside the area are still able to apply and arrange alternative means of delivery, according to Houses For Warriors.

To qualify, veterans must provide a DD214 form as proof of military service and submit an application online.

"We are committed to supporting our veterans and helping them achieve the comfort and dignity they deserve in their homes," said Founder of Houses For Warriors Andrew Canales in a July 30 press release. "This partnership with Specialty Appliance is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of those who have served our country."

Any veterans that meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply. For more information about the program, visit the Houses For Warriors site or contact the organization directly at contact@housesforwarriors.org or (303) 357-1518.