GoFundMe creates centralized donation site for Coloradoans impacted by wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As numerous wildfires rapidly spread across Northern Colorado, hundreds of evacuees have been forced to grab what they can before fleeing their homes and businesses, uncertain of what they will come back to when allowed to return.

In response, GoFundMe has created a centralized site to financially assist those impacted by evacuation orders for the Alexander Mountain, Quarry and Stone Canyon fires.

Now, fundraisers can set up accounts to collect donations for specific purposes at the site's Colorado Wildfire Relief Hub.

Those wishing to donate can visit the hub and choose among different approved funding opportunities.

There are currently approved fundraisers for a handful of funding requests, including:

A family farm destroyed by the fire, which suffered the loss of 12 chickens, 3 livestock shelters and all feed/supplies. The family is asking for financial help to rebuild shelters and barns for the surviving livestock.

The Heart-J Suicide Prevention Center, which lost 960 acres of forest in the Alexander Mountain Fire, likely including a historic homestead build in 1915. Funding will establish a new retreat center.

Two horses who sustained severe injuries to their hind legs after a floorboard broke, who were both transported to a hospital for emergency surgery. The owners are asking for help in offsetting the medical bills.

As of 6:00 a.m. Friday, $49,794 has been raised for six causes.