CPW offering free entry to Colorado state parks on Monday to celebrate Colorado Day

COLORADO (KRDO) - To celebrate Colorado Day and the Centennial State's 148th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

According to CPW, the legislature created Colorado Day to mark the anniversary of statehood, which was granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August, the agency said.

Entry will be free on Monday, but all other park fees will remain in effect. This includes things such as camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW offers tips on a number of subjects that can help you recreate responsibly and be a steward of our beautiful state's land, wildlife, and water. You can find those here.