Skip to Content
News

Congressman Al Green Invites the Public to a Public Address & Vigil On Saturday, August 3, 2024

By
Published 1:38 PM

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

    August 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Congressman Al Green invites the public to a meeting and prayer vigil to bring world peace.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goode
editorial@stylemagazine.com
7133205611

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content