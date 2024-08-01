El Paso County fire restrictions begin as several wildfires burn across Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire restrictions are in place for El Paso County due to a combination of dry weather and dwindling resources with several wildfires currently burning across the state.

The heightened fire safety comes at a time when so many firefighters in the region and the country are tied up fighting major wildfires. The Sheriff’s Office in El Paso County doesn’t want us adding to the problem.

Stage I Fire Restrictions mainly mean you can still have a campfire inside an established fire ring – just make sure there aren’t any hot embers once you finish up.

“I love camping and I love having a campfire – make sure you douse it completely out,” Sheriff’s Office Fire Deputy Dan Battin explains. “If you can touch it with your bare hand and it’s cold, then you’re good.”

Another part of the current fire restrictions: you now need a permit if you’re hoping to burn outside of a ring.

A couple reminders: If you have tow chains, make sure they’re secure and not dragging – as the Sheriff’s Office told KRDO that’s how many wildfires start along roadways. And it should be noted — fireworks are illegal in El Paso County!

For more El Paso County fire restriction information, click here.