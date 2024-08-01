CSPD: Missing, at-risk teen last seen Thursday on south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing, at-risk teen.

According to CSPD, 13-year-old Sophie Rowe was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, near Rice Drive and Lynn Avenue. This is on the south side of town, in the Stratton Meadows area.

CSPD said Sophie is not familiar with the area.

According to CSPD, Sophie is a Hispanic female, 5'5", 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baggy black t-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Sophie's whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.