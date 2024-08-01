August and September events on America’s Mountain include marathons, sunrise openings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak is welcoming the end of summer with an exciting lineup of events through August and September, from family-friendly events to volunteer clean-ups to the 15th annual Cycle to the Summit.

Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunrise Opening for National Mountain Climbing Day

Welcome the day watching the sunrise on the summit of America's Mountain. The Gateway will open at 4:30 a.m., with last entry for the special event at 6:30 a.m. A timed entry permit per vehicle and admission fees must be purchased in advance online to guarantee your spot on the summit.

Admission sales will be offered at the Gateway based on availability, but no access will be provided to the North Slope Recreation Area. This event is weather permitting.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

Cycle your way to the summit in the 15th annual Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit! This competitive style hill climb up Pikes Peak consists of multiple medal categories, giving cyclists of all skill levels the opportunity to join in.

The opening of Pikes Peak Highway will be delayed on Aug. 10 until 9 a.m. The North Slope Recreation Area will operate as normal, opening at 7:30 a.m. For additional event information, visit coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit/.



Saturday, Sept. 7 – Pikes Peak Challenge

The Pikes Peak Challenge encourages survivors of brain injury, family members and community supporter to hike to the summit. The ascent begins at the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. The Pikes Peak Highway will not be impacted by this event. For additional information, visit pikespeakchallenge.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Sunrise Opening for Patriot Day and National Day of Service Remembrance

Experience the sunrise on the Summit of Pikes Peak! The Gateway will open at 4:30 a.m. with last entry for the special event at 6:30 a.m. A timed entry permit per vehicle and admission fees must be purchased in advance online to guarantee your spot. Admission sales will be offered at the Gateway based on availability, but no access will be provided to the North Slope Recreation Area. This event is weather permitting.



Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Firefighter Incline Climb

On Sept. 11, the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. for the 8th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.



Saturday, Sept. 21 – Pikes Peak Ascent

With a vertical climb of 7,800 feet, this is not your typical half marathon! ​The Pikes Peak Ascent is a grueling 13.3 mile race from Manitou Springs, Colorado, to the summit of Pikes Peak.

The race will be live streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Pikes Peak Marathon officials encourage all family and friends of runners to watch the race from the park and celebrate with runners upon their return to Manitou Springs.

The summit will be closed until 2 p.m. to highway visitors, including Pikes Peak Ascent spectators. The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6-9 a.m. due to the race.

Sunday, Sept. 22 – Pikes Peak Marathon

Founded in 1956, the Pikes Peak Marathon is the oldest continually held marathon in the U.S. It brings runners from Manitou Springs, Colorado, to the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet and back down – totaling 26.2 grueling miles. The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent used to be held on the same day, but became their own events in the 1980s due to popularity.

The Manitou Incline will be closed all day on Sept. 22 due to the Pikes Peak Marathon. Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will not be impacted. For more information on the race, visit PikesPeakMarathon.org.



Saturday, Sept. 28 – Volunteer Cleanup Day

On Sept. 28, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will host a volunteer cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Gateway of the Pikes Peak Highway at 9 a.m. Trash pickers, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear bright clothing and dress in layers, as the weather can change quickly. Bring snacks and water to prepare for high elevation.



For more information on events and activities on America’s Mountain, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/special-events.