‘One School, One Vaccine at a Time’ initiative aims to increase the number of vaccinated students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Several El Paso County organizations are teaming up to help Hispanic families get vaccinated before the start of the new school year. The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the State Health Department are partnering with Latino Health Equity Consulting. It's all for a targeted Public Health Initiative called 'One School, One Vaccine at a Time.'

The initiative involves parking a mobile public health clinic at schools in Harrison School District 2. Julissa Soto, who founded Latino Health Equity Consulting, said the initiative is aimed at promoting community wellness through targeted vaccination, especially within the Hispanic community.

On Wednesday, Soto mentioned that a lot of times the Hispanic community fears going to the doctor because of the amount of documents they have to fill out. An immigrant herself, Soto said she's familiar with that overwhelming feeling, adding, that's what motivated her to start these mobile vaccine clinics.

"The reason that they ask us for tons and tons of documentation is just overwhelming for somebody that is not from this country. And immigrant and refugee migrants, seasonal workers, it's very difficult for them to access care. So we're trying to meet them where they're at," Julissa Soto, Founder of the Latino Health Equity Consulting.

While the clinic will be parked at District 2 schools, children and families do not need to be registered in that district. Families can come from anywhere and get vaccinated.

The next clinic is scheduled for Friday, August 2 at Centennial Elementary School from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Later dates will be announced by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on their website.