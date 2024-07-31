New superintendent set to take command of United States Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the United States Air Force Academy say Lieutenant General Tony D. Bauernfeind will take command of the academy in a ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 2, 2024.

President Joe Biden nominated Bauernfeind for the superintendent role and he was confirmed on June 18, 2024.

USAFA officials say Bauernfeind previously commanded Air Force Special Operations Command and has served in the special operations community at the squadron, group, wing, coalition, and combatant command-level. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991.

Bauernfeind assumes command following the retirement of Lieutenant General Richard Clark on June 1, 2024.