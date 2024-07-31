New superintendent set to take command of United States Air Force Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the United States Air Force Academy say Lieutenant General Tony D. Bauernfeind will take command of the academy in a ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 2, 2024.
President Joe Biden nominated Bauernfeind for the superintendent role and he was confirmed on June 18, 2024.
USAFA officials say Bauernfeind previously commanded Air Force Special Operations Command and has served in the special operations community at the squadron, group, wing, coalition, and combatant command-level. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991.
Bauernfeind assumes command following the retirement of Lieutenant General Richard Clark on June 1, 2024.
"Bauernfeind will direct a 47-month program of military education and leadership development that produces leaders of character immediately ready to lead in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The Superintendent leads a staff of more than 3,500 military and civilian Airmen and Guardians. The Academy experience incorporates military training, academics, athletics, aviation, cyber and space programs to produce warfighters to win in the 21st Century."United States Air Force Academy, Office of Strategic Communications.