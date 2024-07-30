Victim identified in deadly stabbing at Springs Rescue Mission, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a deadly stabbing incident at the Springs Rescue Mission Sunday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police arrested 33-year-old Rocky West, who is charged with the first degree murder of 25-year-old Isaiah Curtis Plair.

25-year-old Isaiah Curtis Plair. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 on West Las Vegas Street. When officers responded, they found Plair dead at the scene with an apparent stab wound.

This is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, there were 17 homicides.

This remains an active investigation. CSPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at (719) 444-4000. To remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.