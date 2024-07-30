Two arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after police say the pair stole a vehicle, reversed it into a police cruiser and damaged a Colorado Springs Utilities gas meter in an attempt to flee.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 29, officers noticed the stolen vehicle driving near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Van Teylingen Drive.

When officers tried to contact the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the driver reversed the car into a marked CSPD patrol car. CSPD said the driver then drove off the road, over a curb and up an embankment before the car flipped onto the passenger's side.

Officers continued to try to contact the individuals in the car, and reported that the man, later identified as 36-year-old Isaac Gallegos, was "uncooperative." An officer tried to tase the man twice, but CSPD said the taser was ineffective.

Gallegos then ran across North Academy Boulevard and hid behind a bush near a shopping center, where he was quickly located by officials and taken into custody.

According to CSPD, the woman in the car, identified as 32-year-old Leah Barnett, had initially been driving the stolen vehicle, but she and Gallegos switched places when they were pulled over. Barnett was taken into custody without incident.

Colorado Springs Utilities responded to the scene due to the stolen vehicle hitting a gas meter and gas riser when it flipped into its side. The crew was on the scene for several hours repairing the damage, CSPD said.

Gallegos faces multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft, second-degree assault for assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, obstruction, criminal mischief, traffic offenses and possession of narcotics. He also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

According to CSPD, Barnett was also charged with motor vehicle theft.