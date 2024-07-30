CSPD seeking info on potential additional victims after man arrested for sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) recently arrested a man for sexual assault on a child and believes he may have additional victims.

According to CSPD, on July 26, they began investigating the reported sexual assault of a juvenile female by an adult man she did not know. The department said the suspect initially contacted the victim near the 1900 block of South Chelton Road and walked the victim to his nearby residence, where he sexually assaulted her.

CSPD said the investigation resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old male who was charged with sexual assault on a child. The department said they are not releasing his photograph at this time to "preserve the investigation." The man is described as a white male, approximately 6’03” tall and 170 pounds with a thin build. He has curly blond hair and a blond and brown beard.

According to CSPD, investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information that may be related to this suspect is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.