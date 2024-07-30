Crash shuts down southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Parts of southbound I-25 between South Academy and Mesa Ridge Parkway are closed after a crash early this morning.

Early reports indicate the crash involved multiple vehicles. No details are confirmed about the drivers of the vehicles at this time.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-25 at South Academy. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say to expect delays in your commute.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.