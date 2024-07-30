Skip to Content
News

Crash shuts down southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 5:09 AM
Published 5:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Parts of southbound I-25 between South Academy and Mesa Ridge Parkway are closed after a crash early this morning.

Early reports indicate the crash involved multiple vehicles. No details are confirmed about the drivers of the vehicles at this time.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-25 at South Academy. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say to expect delays in your commute.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content