Colorado Springs Fire Department opens its doors to residents for neighborhood gatherings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department is preparing to open the doors to all 24 fire stations across the city as the team hosts multiple neighborhood gatherings through the months of August and September.

The move is part of Mayor Yemi Mobolade's 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings Initiative, which challenges residents to host 1,000 neighborhood gatherings over the summer to encourage neighbors to connect with one another.

The fire department is now doing its part, welcoming the community to meet and connect with their local firefighters.

“Mental Health is an important topic in my department. I understand the heaviness mental health can bear on our community and fully support Mayor Yemi's initiative in helping our neighbors feel less alone,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal in a Monday press release. “I think I can speak for all of my crews when I say we are very excited to welcome our community into our firehouses and meet some new faces, build new relationships, and be good neighbors.”

CSFD's Open House events will be held every Saturday starting Aug. 3 and continuing through Sept. 7. The team encourages community members to stop by and meet the crews.

The schedule for the open house events is as follows:

Aug. 3 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 8 and 18 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 16 and 17

Aug. 10 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 8 and 18 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 16 and 17

Aug. 17 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 5 and 21 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 22 and 25

Aug. 24 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 1 and 15 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 9 and 23

Aug. 31 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 4 and 7 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 2 and 19

Sept. 7 – 9 a.m. to noon - Stations 3 and 10 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Stations 13 and 14



Additional information on the events and a map to locate the closest fire station to you can be found here.