Pueblo offers free pool admission during July heatwave

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Pueblo is offering free admission to all four of its city pools from July 29 through July 31 as the region gears up to face another wave of over-100-degree days.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation hopes that offering free admission to Ray Aguilera Park, Mitchell Park, City Park and Mineral Palace Park will encourage residents to cool down while finding a way to safely enjoy the outdoors.

“We have multiple hot days coming up and we want the public to be able to cool down without the restriction or burden of cost at the city pools,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a news release. “With four locations across the city, hopefully many people take advantage of the free admission days with their family and friends to beat the heat.”

Other amenities at the pool locations, including spray parks and splash pads, are also included in the free admission for the three-day period.

“We look forward to welcoming our community members free of charge for three days while Pueblo is experiencing high temperatures,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “Capacity at each of the pools varies and we have four pools in total, which will allow many people to be able to take advantage of this free opportunity.”

Ray Aguilera Park and Mitchell Park pools hours are from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. City Park and Mineral Palace Park pools are open from 12:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily.

All children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a guardian or family member over the age of 18 at each pool.

You can find a full list of amenities offered at each location here.