Pikes Peak State College announces program that will cover costs for Native American students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak State College is launching a program aimed at removing barriers faced by Native American students through covering direct costs and offering academic coaching.

The First Nations Promise Program is designed for members of federally recognized American

Indian tribes residing in El Paso, Teller, or Elbert counties.

“We recognized Pikes Peak State College is uniquely suited to support our Native American

community,” said Lance Bolton, president of Pikes Peak State College, in a news release. “[The Promise Program] will remove barriers, provide greater educational access, and ultimately create positive impacts for the Native American communities in the Pikes Peak Region.”

Funding can be applied to direct costs, such as tuition and student fees. The grant also covers academic coaches who will be working closely with First Nations Promise scholars to offer resources that support students in their time attending the school.

The funding for the grant comes from The Dakota Foundation, who is providing $50,000 a year for the next five years, and the Daniels Fund, which is putting $250,000 towards the program.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022, there are over 13,000 persons in El Paso County

that identify as Native Americans. Nearly 30% of the Native Americans living in El Paso County

live below the poverty line and only about 50% graduate from high school.

PPSC said the program is designed to ensure Native Americans living in Colorado Springs are "actively invited" to pursue and complete their academic and career interests.

“This promise represents our commitment to honoring the rich cultural heritage of First Nations

students and their belonging in this community," Vice President of Student Services

Roberto Garcia said in a news release.

You can learn more about the program here.