Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs in need of Isolette Covers for their NICU babies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs Children's Hospital is in need of donations.

Currently leaders from their 'Neonatal Intensive Care Unit' are asking for community support to help raise money for their 'isolette covers.' Isolette covers are meant to help babies inside the NICU feel safe and at home while they're there.

Currently, Children's Hospital is able to provide these blankets to the 39 families that are a part of the NICU. However, the blankets they are currently offering families are not as cozy and homey as families would like. So what parents are now trying to do is get at least 25 new custom blankets for those inside the NICU.

The goal of these custom blankets is to help create a more nurturing environment that mimics 'the protective conditions of the womb.' The design is meant to help prevent the sun or light from shining down on the babies and reduce the noise infants hear while inside the NICU.

"Babies aren't born with all of their, you know, everything developed when they're extremely micro preemie. And so this really does wash out those beeps and those things that you probably hear as a mom and dad in the NICU. And it gives it a more cohesive environment similar to the noise that the baby would be experiencing in mom's tummy," said Erin Havrilla, Clinical Nurse Manager at Children's Hospital.

Again the idea behind these blankets is to bring some normality to the baby's life and their parents while inside the unit.

For those who would like to either donate some money or their time to help create these blankets, there is more information on how people can get involved. All you have to do is email cosdonations@childrenscolorado.org or call Children's Hospital at 719-305-7042.