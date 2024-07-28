Toasty Temps to end July

SUNDAY: Temperatures will heat up FAST today! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine to round out the weekend. Thanks to dry air overheard, even the mountains will remain storm free today. Expect highs to top out anywhere from the 90s to low 100s across parts of the plains.

THIS WEEK: Hot and dry weather will continue much of the week with high temperatures tying, and potentially breaking records in Colorado Springs for Tuesday and Wednesday. The records for both days sit at 96° as does my forecast. Later this week moisture chances will return with thunderstorms possible Thursday through the weekend. That will provide some relief from the heat but, temperatures will still be running about 5° above normal for early August. Moisture chances do not look to be significant at this time.