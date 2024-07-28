Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: Safety in public parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many people are hitting the trails across Colorado, but not everyone is treating public lands the same.

Thieves are taking the opportunity to strike busy tourist spots all across the city.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers respond to calls daily at some of the city's busiest parks; most often for burglary from parked cars.

Don Addy from Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers says everyone and parents/guardians especially should take extra precaution when planning to head out.

Addy says kids should always travel in the buddy system, not going anywhere alone. He says to also check ahead of time to make sure phones are charged.

In terms of who/what thieves are targeting, Addy says it is often times "crimes of opportunity"; like leaving a purse in the front seat of a car.

Addy says to never leave valuable items in the car where they are visible from the outside. Instead, he says to leave them home or place in the trunk or under a seat and always lock the doors.

If you have information about a crime or know something that could lead to an arrest, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

