Heat pattern has begun and will stick around

Tonight will be a mild night in Southern Colorado with lows falling into the 60s across the region. We will have clear skies.

The heat will remain for the start of your work week. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s. The triple digits will be in the Eastern Plains and Pueblo, while in Colorado Springs we will have highs in the mid-90s. We will remain dry as well. We do have the potential to break or tie some records.

The heat and dry weather will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the 90s to 100s across Southern Colorado.

For the second half of the work week, a short wave will make its way into the area, dropping our highs very slightly but still remaining in the 90s. That wave will also bring a chance for showers as well.

We will dry out by the start of our weekend with highs still in the 90s.