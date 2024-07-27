Skip to Content
Olympic City USA gets into Olympic spirit at Downtown Summer Fest

Published 11:42 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the 2024 Summer Games in Paris kick off, Downtown Summer Fest in Colorado Springs is getting Coloradans into the spirit.

From races and sports/cultural demonstrations to live music and vendors, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Colorado Springs Sports Corp are providing all the action.

Today, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited out to take part in the festivities as well as watch the Olympic & Paralympic athletes compete on the big screen in the Museum Plaza.

Parking and more information can be found here.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

