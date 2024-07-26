Temporary restraining order granted to Colorado GOP chair ahead of meeting to oust him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Turmoil continues in the Colorado GOP.

An Arapahoe County judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) to state GOP chair, Dave Williams, a day before a special meeting was supposed to be held to vote him out.

The TRO is against other Colorado GOP members, Nancy Pallozzi and Todd Watkins. Members of the party have said that they are trying to fight the TRO in the Supreme Court.

The TRO specifies that "that Plaintiff [Dave Williams] has demonstrated that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result if the Defendants [Pollozzi and Watkins] proceed with the planned special meeting on July 27, 2024. That harm would be immediate because the purported special meeting is scheduled to take place less than twenty-four (24) hours from now. That harm would be immediate because, as Plaintiff has articulated at length in his Motion, the leadership of the Colorado Republican Party would be called into question, leaving the party in disarray roughly one hundred (100) days before election day on November 5, 2024."

The TRO is effective only after Williams pays $1,000 and would stop the special meeting from taking place.

The full TRO can be read below.