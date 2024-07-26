Locals support Olympians in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The summer Olympics in Paris are officially underway following the opening ceremonies this afternoon. You may have heard the support for Team USA today while out on the road.

Cheering on Team USA athletes throughout the streets of downtown Colorado Springs. People even little ones holding posters saying "Paris 2024," "USA" and "United Together Team USA."

The Honk and Wave event is being called a fun and safe way for the community to come together and show our Olympic Athletes love as they get ready to compete on the world stage.

Darren Girling with the YMCA was one of many who showed their support.

"You know, it's our our national pride is it's cheering on our on our team. And, you know, we're just hoping that we're gonna bring home the gold," said Girling.

The celebration will continue tomorrow at Downtown Summer Fest.