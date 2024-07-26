Hot Wing Games bring the heat to Phantom Canyon to celebrate start of Olympic games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Phantom Canyon Brewing Company is celebrating the beginning of the 2024 Olympic games – and commemorating National Chicken Wing day – with the introduction of a competition made to test participant's strength and endurance.

The "Hot Wing Games" will be hosted by the brewery on Monday, July 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The challenge starts when competitors eat five hot wings, two dressed in signature sauces created by Phantom Canyon Brewing chefs and three of the chef's favorite sauces from other creators.

Once the wings are finished is when the real competition begins. It's a fight of endurance – whoever can hold out from drinking water the longest wins.

In Olympic games fashion, prizes will be awarded to the competitors that place gold, silver and bronze. The first-place "gold" winner will receive a $150 gift card, swag from the brewery, a growler fill and lots of free beer to take home.

The “silver” winner will get a $75 gift card, Phantom swag, two free growler fills and four hours of free pool. The third-place “bronze” winner will get a $50 gift card, Phantom swag, a free growler fill and four hours of free pool. All winners will get to take home some hot sauce.

The event is free for those 18 years or older, and competitors need to sign up to compete online.