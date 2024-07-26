Falcon Fire Department issues shelter in due to gas leak

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Falcon Fire Department (FFD) has issued a shelter-in-place due to a gas leak.

FFD says that the gas leak is in the area of Meridian Rd and Rex Rd. If you reside in a 1/2 mile radius from the intersection please shelter in place.

According to FFD, there is no immediate threat and crews are working to mitigate the leak. Motorists, please avoid this area as roads are shut down in the immediate area. The smell of natural gas is present in the area, most notably downwind.