Shooting investigation underway at apartment near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

today at 8:56 PM
Published 9:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday evening, Colorado Springs police and medical crews were called to an apartment complex near Memorial Park for a shooting.

Police said responding officers found one victim at the scene when they arrived at the Homewood Point Apartments at the intersection of Pikes Peak Ave. and Institute St. That person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Suspect information is unclear at this time. KRDO13 is working to gather information about the situation and this article will be updated once we know more.

