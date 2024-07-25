Mountain Metro Transit seeking public comment on proposed changes to fall bus service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is proposing changes to their fall bus service they say will increase reliability, improve on-time performance and address changing travel needs.

If approved, the changes would go into effect on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Those proposed changes include:

Route 15

MMT proposes adjusting the timepoints to enhance on-time performance. The transit service is analyzing the primary causes of time issues and making timepoint modifications in response.

Route 24:

MMT proposes to make timepoint adjustments to Route 24 to improve its connections with Route 23. Currently, the routes connect at South Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard once per hour, with only one minute between the scheduled arrival of Route 24 and the departure Route 23.

MMT said making this timepoint adjustment will give riders more time to transfer between the two routes.

Route 18:

MMT proposes extending the route's weekday evening service by three additional hours. Currently, Route 18 ends service at 6:51 p.m.

Route 19:

MMT proposes extending the route's weekday evening service by one additional hour. Currently, Route 19 ends service at 8:50 p.m.

Route 39:

MMT proposes extending the route's weekday evening service by one additional hour. Currently, Route 19 ends service at 8:50 p.m.

The transit service wants to hear public opinions on these changes before they're implemented. MMT asks for residents to submit comments by email at transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov, by phone at (719) 385-7433, or by fax at (719) 385-5419.

The deadline for public comments is Monday, Aug. 5.