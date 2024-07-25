Honk and Wave events to be held Friday around Colorado Springs to show support for Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As Team USA makes final preparations for the Opening Ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics, the City of Colorado Springs and local businesses and residents are preparing to show their support for our athletes.

According to the city, a Honk and Wave event will be held at multiple locations across the city on Friday, July 26 during the morning commute, around 7:45 a.m., and lunchtime commute, around 1:00 p.m., to cheer on Team USA athletes as they represent our country on the world’s largest stage.

The city said the Honk and Wave is open to all members of the community who want to show their support for the U.S. Olympic Team. Participants are encouraged to bring USA flags, signs, and other patriotic gear to wave in celebration at the corner of an intersection to build anticipation for the Games.

Honk and Wave locations (street intersections):

USA Judo and USA Boxing – Cimino Dr. and Colorado Ave.

YMCA – Bijou St. and Nevada Ave.

City of Colorado Springs - Colorado and Nevada Avenues

VisitCOS - Cascade Ave. and Cimarron St.

UMB Bank - Kiowa St. and Cascade Ave.

Catalyst Campus - Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues

District Attorney's Office - Vermijo St. and Nevada Ave.

Anthem Music Enterprises - Garden of the Gods Rd. and Centennial Blvd.

Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Southern Colorado - Location TBD

Co-Harbor coworking space - Rockrimmon Blvd. and Pro Rodeo Dr.

This weekend, on Saturday, July 27, you can also celebrate the 2024 Olympians at the Downtown Summer Fest in Colorado Springs. According to the city, this family-friendly event is free and open to the public and features sports and cultural demonstrations, live music, and community activations with more than 40 partners and vendors. Guests will also be able to watch the Olympic & Paralympic Games on the big screen in the museum plaza.

To learn more about Summer Fest, visit Downtown Summer Fest - Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.