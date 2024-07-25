City of Pueblo asking citizens to file complaints against Black Hill Energy proposed rate increase

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, July 22, the Pueblo City Council unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC’s request before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to raise electrical rates within the City of Pueblo.

In a Facebook post, the city asked residents to submit a comment "in protest" of the proposal.

Pueblo, enough is enough. We are asking all residents to submit a comment in protest of Black Hills Energy's request to increase its base electric rates. If approved this would result in an average monthly bill increase for residential customers of about $20.23 from $109.67 to $129.90 per month for 600 kWh. This would have compounding effects should your usage exceeding 600 kWhs. City of Pueblo Facebook Post

If you would like to submit a comment, the city provided the following instructions.

Once you click the link, https://bit.ly/3WFPDFm, you will be taken to the PUC form.

Click on File a Comment in a Proceeding, then click Next.

The following window will ask you to choose an industry. Click Electric, then click Next.

Click on the link supplied in this window.

Another window will open. Click on Black Hills Colorado Electric LLC, then click Next.

Another window will open. Click on case 24AL-0275 - Filing to increase electric base rates for residential and small commercial customer classes, then click Next.

The following window will ask for name, business, address, city, state, email, and comment. Please write your comments or paste the following remarks. Below the comments page is a Choose File link if you want to add an attachment to your comments.

Then click Submit.

Another window will open with your confirmation. You can print it if you like.

The proposed hike would be roughly $20 per household.

Black Hills Energy says it hasn't changed rates in 8 years, and the increase is necessary.