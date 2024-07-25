City of Pueblo asking citizens to file complaints against Black Hill Energy proposed rate increase
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, July 22, the Pueblo City Council unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC’s request before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to raise electrical rates within the City of Pueblo.
In a Facebook post, the city asked residents to submit a comment "in protest" of the proposal.
Pueblo, enough is enough. We are asking all residents to submit a comment in protest of Black Hills Energy's request to increase its base electric rates. If approved this would result in an average monthly bill increase for residential customers of about $20.23 from $109.67 to $129.90 per month for 600 kWh. This would have compounding effects should your usage exceeding 600 kWhs.City of Pueblo Facebook Post
If you would like to submit a comment, the city provided the following instructions.
- Once you click the link, https://bit.ly/3WFPDFm, you will be taken to the PUC form.
- Click on File a Comment in a Proceeding, then click Next.
- The following window will ask you to choose an industry. Click Electric, then click Next.
- Click on the link supplied in this window.
- Another window will open. Click on Black Hills Colorado Electric LLC, then click Next.
- Another window will open. Click on case 24AL-0275 - Filing to increase electric base rates for residential and small commercial customer classes, then click Next.
- The following window will ask for name, business, address, city, state, email, and comment. Please write your comments or paste the following remarks. Below the comments page is a Choose File link if you want to add an attachment to your comments.
- Then click Submit.
- Another window will open with your confirmation. You can print it if you like.
The proposed hike would be roughly $20 per household.
Black Hills Energy says it hasn't changed rates in 8 years, and the increase is necessary.