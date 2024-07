WATCH: President Biden addresses the nation for the first time since dropping out of the race

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO) - President Biden is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office tonight at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. MDT, to discuss his decision to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential election.

Oval Office addresses have historically been serious moments for presidents to speak to the American people at times of national crisis or to make major policy announcements. It will be only the fourth time Biden has addressed the nation from the setting as president. And it’s the second time in just 10 days, following Biden’s remarks to the country earlier this month following the assassination attempt against Trump. He’s also used the setting to speak about Hamas’ attack on Israel last year and to laud the passage of a bipartisan budget agreement.

His address can be seen above.