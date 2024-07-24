Pueblo Sheriff says deputy recovering after falling unconscious due to fentanyl exposure

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Wednesday that a deputy is recovering after she was exposed to fentanyl and briefly went unconscious.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Ave. around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to a wanted person at the store. Deputies contacted the man, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Gendoes, and learned he had an active warrant.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were wearing gloves when they searched the suspect and found fentanyl pills and paraphernalia on him. He also admitted that he had just smoked fentanyl before the deputies arrived. Gendoes was then placed in a patrol car while the deputies processed the drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the PCSO, one of the deputies then began feeling ill and eventually fell to the ground due to going unconscious. Bodycam video of that happening can be seen here.

The PCSO said the other deputy at the scene quickly administered a dose of agency-issued Narcan, which is an FDA-approved drug to counteract the effects of opioid overdose. A second dose of Narcan was also administered and the deputy regained consciousness. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated and released for the exposure, the sheriff's office said.

The names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation.

“This shocking incident demonstrates the dangers our deputies face with exposure to this deadly

drug,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This is quite scary to know that even just slight

exposure can have such devastating effects.”

The PCSO said they contacted the Colorado State Patrol Hazmat team after the incident. The pills and paraphernalia were tested and tested positive for fentanyl.