Humane Society of Pikes Peak receives $90,000 grant for work in saving animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently received a $90,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love to support its efforts in saving animals across Southern Colorado.

Founded in 1999, Petco Love works to find homes for pets and end unnecessary euthanizations. The organization has previously invested nearly $400 million in adoption efforts.

They've also partnered with over 4,000 organizations nationwide, including HSPPR, who has received over $1.4 million from the organization since its founding.

“We are so thankful for Petco Love’s partnership with HSPPR,” said Kelley Likes, HSPPR Interim President & CEO. “This investment will directly support HSPPR’s lifesaving programs for the pets in need in Southern Colorado.”

This grant is part of over $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love aimed at assisting local animal organizations across the country.