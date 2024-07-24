Skip to Content
News

Developmental Disabilities Alert issued for missing Woodland Park teen

Elijah Reese
CBI
Elijah Reese
By
New
today at 10:01 PM
Published 10:07 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a missing teen from Woodland Park.

According to the CBI, 17-year-old Elijah Reese was seen at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 24, in the 1400 block of Crown Rd. in Woodland Park. The agency said he is intellectually disabled and there are concerns for his safety.

Elijah is a White male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and driving a 2017, white Honda Pilot, with Colorado license plate CVTC46.

If you have any information on Elijah's whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content