Developmental Disabilities Alert issued for missing Woodland Park teen

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a missing teen from Woodland Park.

According to the CBI, 17-year-old Elijah Reese was seen at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 24, in the 1400 block of Crown Rd. in Woodland Park. The agency said he is intellectually disabled and there are concerns for his safety.

Elijah is a White male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and driving a 2017, white Honda Pilot, with Colorado license plate CVTC46.

If you have any information on Elijah's whereabouts, contact law enforcement.