Colorado to require weekly milk testing after six workers test positive for bird flu

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado is now requiring dairies to test their milk supplies for bird flu weekly after six poultry workers in the state tested positive for the virus.

A mandatory order was issued on July 22 by the state veterinarian in hopes to prevent further spread of avian influenza among Colorado's dairy and poultry farms. The order applies to all dairy cow farms licensed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The order comes days after a sixth poultry worker in the state tested positive for the virus. The workers are believed to have caught the virus through direct work with infected birds.

Now, bulk-tank samples must be collected on a weekly basis by CDPHE-certified collectors and submitted to Colorado State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Any dairy that tests positive for the virus will be placed under quarantine.

According to the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Colorado has reported 49 outbreaks in dairy cattle so far – by far the most of any of the 13 affected states.

There are 105 licensed dairy facilities in the state.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says dairy and poultry products in the state are still safe to eat, as long and they have been properly handled and cooked.