Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 50 near Rocky Ford

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning at Highway 50 near milepost 370, just east of Rocky Ford.

The crash prompted an extensive closure of Highway 50 and a detour was put in place. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the roadway reponed sometime around 4 p.m.

According to CSP, the crash involved a car occupied by just a driver and a CDOT dump truck. A CDOT worker was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the incident are unavailable at this time. The Otero County Coroner will identify the deceased driver at a later date.