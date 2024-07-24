Colorado Springs Maverik station to donate $25,000 to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The popular gas station that's taking Colorado by storm, Maverik, is inviting the community to attend opening-day activities at its latest expansion location in Colorado Springs. During opening-day events, officials with Maverik are planning to make a $25,000 donation to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to help support local military and veteran communities.

The new location, located at 3525 Spectrum Air Way, is officially set to open on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Opening-day events kick off at 7 a.m. and stick to the Maverik theme of adventure. Community activities, product samples and promotions will be available until 2 p.m. Maverik Colorado Springs Senior Director of Regional Operations Michael Valandra and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Bob McLaughlin will speak at 11 a.m.

Maverik's opening-day deals will be honored during the celebration.