A family is struggling to pick up the pieces after a grandmother died in a wrong-way collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A family is struggling to pick up the pieces after their grandmother died in a wrong-way head-on collision at Marksheffel and Carefree Circle earlier in July.

Noi Barrow was 75 years old and was the rock of the family.

The grandmother was driving home from the Buddhist temple. Her grandson was with her when a truck came over a median and hit them head-on. The grandson is recovering at home after being released from the hospital earlier today.

The light of the Barrow family is now dim.

"Grandma was the most amazing person you'd ever meet, she was just so fun and happy, and loud and funny," said Nina Shelton, Barrow's granddaughter.

That's how Noi Barrow's granddaughter Nina Shelton will remember her. A grandmother devoted to her family and religion. It was a normal Sunday for the 75-year-old doing what she always did on Sundays.

"Once or twice a week, she will make food at home, and then she'll take it to the monks and feed the monks. And she was coming home Sunday from the temple," said Shelton.

State troopers tell us their investigation is ongoing, but they do say criminal charges are pending for the driver of that truck.

"Vehicle one then went across the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes where it struck vehicle two. front to front," said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

The family has created an online fundraiser.